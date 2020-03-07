Locked On Seahawks (3/6/20) - Seattle Actively Looking for Running Back Depth
CorbinSmithNFL
With Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson recovering from season-ending injuries, Seattle could use some extra backfield depth and looks to be taking a proactive approach investigating insurance options. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses Seattle's apparent interest in bringing back Alex Collins, takes a look at four outside free agents who could interest the Seahawks, and examines why Quinton Jefferson should be a top priority to re-sign later this month.