Locked On Seahawks (3/6/20) - Seattle Actively Looking for Running Back Depth

CorbinSmithNFL

With Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson recovering from season-ending injuries, Seattle could use some extra backfield depth and looks to be taking a proactive approach investigating insurance options. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses Seattle's apparent interest in bringing back Alex Collins, takes a look at four outside free agents who could interest the Seahawks, and examines why Quinton Jefferson should be a top priority to re-sign later this month.

Report: Seahawks Interested in Re-Signing RB Alex Collins

Dealing with legal issues and recovering from a broken leg, Collins didn't play a single snap in 2019, but Seattle appears to have the former Arkansas standout on the radar as a potential target in free agency.

CorbinSmithNFL

Did John Schneider Tip Hand About Justin Britt's Future with Seahawks?

Widely respected in the locker room, Britt has been one of Seattle's unsung leaders throughout his six seasons with the organization. But coming off ACL surgery, his status with the team remains on tenuous ground.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Right Tackle

The 2020 NFL draft class has excellent talent and depth at the tackle positions, but with Germain Ifedi and George Fant hitting the market, the Seahawks could look to add a short-term starter or versatile reserve to the fold in free agency.

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Ndamukong Suh Finally Make Homecoming with Seahawks in 2020?

The Seahawks and Ndamukong Suh have reportedly had mutual interest in joining forces in the past, but they never struck a deal. Could this be the offseason that brings the Portland native back to the Pacific Northwest?

Landon Buford

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Draft Profile: Saahdiq Charles

With Germain Ifedi and George Fant likely to depart, the Seahawks could use reinforcements at the tackle position. Would a high-upside prospect with championship pedigree in Charles be the answer?

Nick Lee

Yay or nay? Do you think the new CBA passes?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Offseason Q&A # 3 (3/5/20)

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith tackles a variety of topics, including Seattle's apparent interest in trading for Yannick Ngakoue, expectations for L.J. Collier in 2020, and more.

CorbinSmithNFL

Should Seahawks Extend Shaquill Griffin Before 2020 Season?

With emerging star cornerback Shaquill Griffin set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, there's a chance negotiations with Seattle seeking a new deal could start at some point later this offseason.

Thomas Hall10

John Schneider, Seahawks Must Keep Options Open Chasing Pass Rush Help

Amid circulating rumors linking Seattle to Yannick Ngakoue, general manager John Schneider must keep all options on the table while looking for pass rushers and develop a contingency plan in case his first few options don't happen.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (3/4/20) - Dissecting Yannick Ngakoue to Seattle Rumors

Seattle still views Jadeveon Clowney as its top priority, but the front office is preparing a second plan in case he leaves in free agency.

CorbinSmithNFL