Locked On Seahawks (1/27/20) - Seattle Lands Elite Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

Seattle ranked next-to-last in sacks and pressure rate in the NFL in 2019, struggling to turn up the heat on opposing passers. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang analyze a potential first-round prospect who could work wonders to help the Seahawks dormant pass rush, share their thoughts on the unexpected passing of Kobe Bryant and his impact on the sports world, answer mailbag questions, and more.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kasen Williams Headlines 6 Ex-Seahawks on Seattle Dragons Final Roster

As the NFL season comes to a close, several former Seahawks will look to continue their professional football careers in the upstart XFL, which kicks off next month.

Seeking Stars, Which Pro Bowlers Could Seahawks Pursue in Free Agency?

In a bold statement, Russell Wilson indicated the Seahawks needed to add superstars to get to back to the Super Bowl. Which Pro Bowlers could potentially be available and add star power to Seattle’s roster for 2020?

Dillon88

2019 Seahawks Awards: Defensive Lineman of the Year

Though he didn’t produce in the sack department as envisioned when acquired from Houston, Jadeveon Clowney proved to be a disruptive force along Seattle’s defensive line while battling through a tough injury.

For the Schotty critics, Wilson continues to be a huge fan and enjoys working with him. https://sports.mynorthwest.com/761642/seahawks-wilson-success-schottenheimer-lynchs-seattle-return/?

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Van Jefferson

Once viewed as a late round prospect in a deep receiving class, Jefferson improved his stock as much as any player at the Senior Bowl with an impressive showing in Mobile and could be on the Seahawks radar.

Seahawks Mourn Passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The sports world lost an all-time great with the news of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter dying in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday.

WATCH: Pete Carroll shares thoughts on passing of "iconic figure" Kobe Bryant. https://twitter.com/OmarDRuiz/status/1221593480469893121

Russell Wilson, Shaquill Griffin Represent Seahawks in Pro Bowl Defeat

Despite losing to the AFC for the third straight year, quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin both represented the Seahawks during the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Building Hall of Fame Resume

There’s been much debate about whether or not now-retired quarterback Eli Manning should be immortalized among the game’s elite. But looking at his numbers through eight seasons, Wilson already looks well on his way to having his bust in Canton.

12thMan1981MoDaD

Russell Wilson indicating Seahawks need to add "superstars" this offseason. Who would you like to see come to Seattle? …

Sparkyseahawk