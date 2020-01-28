Locked On Seahawks (1/27/20) - Seattle Lands Elite Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft
CorbinSmithNFL
Seattle ranked next-to-last in sacks and pressure rate in the NFL in 2019, struggling to turn up the heat on opposing passers. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang analyze a potential first-round prospect who could work wonders to help the Seahawks dormant pass rush, share their thoughts on the unexpected passing of Kobe Bryant and his impact on the sports world, answer mailbag questions, and more.