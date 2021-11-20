Seattle Overload, Episode 11: What Happened to Seahawks' Offense vs. Packers?

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the offensive Xs and Os of the Seahawks' 17-0 shutout loss to the Packers and look ahead at what's to come.

For the first time in 10 years, the Seahawks were shut out in a 17-0 loss to the Packers last Sunday. Russell Wilson struggled mightily in his return from finger surgery, exclusively working out of pistol and shotgun formations while running 48 called dropbacks to just 11 designed runs.

Was it Wilson, the play-calling or just plain good defensive play from Green Bay that sealed Seattle's fate? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Xs and Os of it all in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch it in full in the video above or listen in the embedded player down below.