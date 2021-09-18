September 18, 2021
Seattle Overload, Episode 2: Seahawks Defense's Impressive Debut + Week 2 Predictions

"Seattle Overload" is a podcast hosted by Seahawk Maven contributors Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon, who provide in-depth analysis of the Xs and Os of each Seahawks game and preview what's to come.
After looking at the offense on Friday, Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon return to review the Seahawks' defensive performance in the team's Week 1 win over the Colts. 

Check out the 52-minute discussion in the video above and be sure to stick around to the end as Matty and Griff dish out their predictions for the Seahawks' matchup with the Titans. 

