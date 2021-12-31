Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Seattle Overload, Episode 23: What's Led to Seahawks' Collapse Offensively?

    Shut out by the Bears in the fourth quarter of their eventual 25-24 loss on Sunday, the Seahawks' offense is stumbling to the finish line of the 2021 regular season. Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon reflect on the game and discuss what's wrong with the offense as a whole in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."
    The Seahawks have officially been eliminated from postseason contention after blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead in an eventual 25-24 loss to the Bears on Sunday. While blame falls on all three phases for Seattle, the offense played an especial role in the stunning collapse. 

    In the latest episode of Seattle Overload, Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss how it all went down and look ahead to the future of the organization some, including a dissection of quarterback Russell Wilson's latest comments. Check out the clip above for a taste of the show and, if you like what you hear, hit the audio player embedded below for the full episode. 

