Skip to main content
Team(s)
Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Overload, Episode 29: Reaction to Seahawks Firing Ken Norton Jr., Andre Curtis

Were the Seahawks right to part ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."

In a fairly surprising turn of events, the Seahawks have opted to move on from defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis. What were Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon's initial reactions to the news, and was the decision warranted? 

You can find all that out and more in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the clip above for a taste of what's on tap this week and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full show. 

Read More

USATSI_15413973
Podcasts

Seattle Overload, Episode 29: Reaction to Seahawks Firing Ken Norton Jr., Andre Curtis

1 minute ago
USATSI_16836841
Game Day

Seahawk Maven Predicts AFC/NFC Divisional Round Matchups

4 hours ago
Al Woods
GM Report

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Lineman of the Year

6 hours ago
DK Metcalf
GM Report

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Receivers Perform in 2021?

7 hours ago
Gerald Everett
Seahawks News

Did Gerald Everett Play Well Enough to Justify Second Contract With Seahawks?

10 hours ago
USATSI_13707844
GM Report

Seahawks May Have to Make Tough Decision on RB Chris Carson

Jan 20, 2022
Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai watches on during a training camp practice.
Seahawks News

Sean Desai, Joe Whitt Jr. Present Intriguing Candidates For Seahawks' Defensive Coordinator Vacancy

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_16911718
GM Report

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Offensive Lineman of the Year

Jan 20, 2022