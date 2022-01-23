Skip to main content
Team(s)
Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Overload, Episode 30: Assessing Candidates For Seahawks' Defensive Coordinator Opening

The search for a new defensive coordinator is on in Seattle, and the Seahawks have their sights set on a wide range of possibilities—many of whom share the same coaching lineage, however. Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down each candidate, explore the common threads that tie them together and more in Episode 30 of "Seattle Overload."

Ken Norton Jr. is out as Seahawks defensive coordinator, and the search for his replacement is in full force. Could it be an in-house promotion like Clint Hurtt, an up-and-comer like Sean Desai or a close colleague of Pete Carroll's like Ed Donatell?

In the latest edition of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon analyze the reported candidates, the many ties to the Vic Fangio coaching tree and what the team requires to run more Cover 1 in 2022. Watch the clip above for a taste of what's on tap this week and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full episode. 

Read More

USATSI_16476943
Podcasts

Seattle Overload, Episode 30: Assessing Candidates For Seahawks' Defensive Coordinator Opening

57 seconds ago
Rasheem Green
GM Report

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Defensive Ends Perform in 2021?

18 hours ago
Rasheem Green
GM Report

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Biggest Surprise

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_15413973
Podcasts

Seattle Overload, Episode 29: Reaction to Seahawks Firing Ken Norton Jr., Andre Curtis

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_16836841
Game Day

Seahawk Maven Predicts AFC/NFC Divisional Round Matchups

Jan 21, 2022
Al Woods
GM Report

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Lineman of the Year

Jan 21, 2022
DK Metcalf
GM Report

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Receivers Perform in 2021?

Jan 21, 2022
Gerald Everett
Seahawks News

Did Gerald Everett Play Well Enough to Justify Second Contract With Seahawks?

Jan 21, 2022