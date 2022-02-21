Seattle Overload, Episode 31: Seahawks Hit Refresh on Defensive Coaching Staff

In the latest episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss the Seahawks' coaching staff changes and what to expect schematically in 2022.

Headlined by the promotion of new coordinator Clint Hurtt and the arrivals of passing game coordinator Karl Scott and associate head coach Sean Desai, the Seahawks have overhauled their defensive coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season. What can fans expect from the reshuffled regime?

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon answer that and more on the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the clip above for a taste of what's on tap and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full show.