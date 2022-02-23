Skip to main content
Player(s)
Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf
Team(s)
Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Overload, Episode 32: 2021 Seahawks Offense Review

In Episode 32 of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon review the Seahawks' offense in 2021 and how things changed—or didn't change—under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Plus, a look ahead at the offseason to come and how Seattle and some of its players can take the next step.

Ultimately derailed by the midseason injury and subsequent recovery of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks' offense battled through a turbulent first year under new coordinator Shane Waldron. But after ending the season on a high note with two straight wins and 89 combined points scored, there is a sense of positivity and optimism in the air of what's to come in 2022. 

In the latest episode of Seattle Overload, Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss how much the offense changed—or didn't change—under Waldron, what the schematic limitations of Wilson are, how star receiver DK Metcalf can take another step forward and plenty more. Watch the video above for a taste of what's on tap and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full show. 

Read More

USATSI_17450137
GM Report

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: NFC East

By
Ty Dane Gonzalez and
Colby Patnode
13 hours ago
Ken Norton Jr.
Seahawks News

Report: Former Seahawks DC Ken Norton Jr. to Join UCLA's Coaching Staff

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
13 hours ago
USATSI_17227160 (1)
GM Report

Examining Free Agent Wide Receiver Options For Seahawks

By Nick Lee
15 hours ago
USATSI_17483539
Seahawks News

Truths and Myths About Seahawks' John Schneider's Propensity For Draft Weekend Trades

By Corbin K. Smith
16 hours ago
Jamarco Jones
GM Report

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Jamarco Jones

By Corbin K. Smith
19 hours ago
Russell Wilson
Seahawks News

Speculation Aside, Russell Wilson Should Return to Seahawks in 2022

By Corbin K. Smith
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17298470
GM Report

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC West

By
Ty Dane Gonzalez and
Colby Patnode
Feb 23, 2022
D.J. Reed
GM Report

Manned Up: How Will Seahawks Proceed at Cornerback?

By Corbin K. Smith
Feb 23, 2022