October 2, 2021
Seattle Overload, Episode 4: Breaking Down Seahawks' Coverage Busts, Execution Issues vs. Vikings

In similar fashion to a year ago, Seattle has come out of the gate slowly on defense, allowing a league-worst 440 yards per game through three weeks of play, including yielding over 400 yards in a loss to Minnesota. Matty F. Brown and Corbin Smith break down multiple coverage busts, issues covering screens, an anemic pass rush, and what needs to be done to fix these problems moving forward.
Continuing to struggle on defense in a myriad of ways, the Seahawks allowed the Vikings to score 14 points late in the second quarter and eventually gave up 23 unanswered points in a disappointing 30-17 road loss to fall to 1-2 on the season.

From the outset, Seattle's defense failed to get many stops against Kirk Cousins and an explosive Minnesota offense, allowing over 400 total yards and surrendering several lengthy scoring drives in the second half. Host Matty F. Brown and guest Corbin Smith examine the team's execution woes, including multiple busted coverages, issues reacting to and defending screens, and gap integrity concerns against the run game among a variety of Xs and Os-related topics.

Listen to the entire episode here:

