Seattle Overload, Episode 5: Previewing Seahawks Defense vs. Steelers Offense With James Wilford

In the latest episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown is joined by Steelers Depot contributor and Birmingham Lions head coach James Wilford to preview the Steelers' offense versus the Seahawks' defense ahead of their matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Heading into the Seahawks' Week 6 matchup with the Steelers, all the attention is naturally going to be on the first-time absence of star quarterback Russell Wilson. But what about on the other side of the ball? Will Seattle's struggling defense finally turn things around when it's needed most? How much of a threat is Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and company?

Matty F. Brown is joined by Steelers Depot contributor and Birmingham Lions head coach James Wilford to discuss all that and more in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload." Watch the full episode above!

