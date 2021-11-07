Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Seattle Overload, Episode 8: First Half Recap of Seahawks' Defense

    Is the product the Seahawks defense has put forth over the last three weeks sustainable? Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss all that and more in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."
    Through the first five weeks of the 2021 season, the Seahawks defense found itself on a historically poor pace for the second year in a row. But from Weeks 6-8, it held opponents to an average of 14.3 points and 319.3 yards per game, assisted by a near-shutout performance in a 31-7 win over the Jaguars. 

    With the team currently enjoying its bye week, Seahawk Maven contributors Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss what they've seen from the defense and how sustainable this turnaround could possibly be in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."

    Watch the video above for the full show! Or subscribe through multiple platforms using Spreaker below:

