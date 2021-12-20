Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Week 15 Q&A: Seahawks Ready For Tuesday Night Battle vs. Rams

    Heading into a rare Tuesday night matchup against the Rams, reporter Corbin Smith answers reader questions in his weekly Seahawks live stream Q&A, including the future of Pete Carroll, the possibility of trading a star in the offseason, who replaces D.J. Reed in Seattle's secondary in Los Angeles, and more!
    Author:

    After COVID outbreaks for both teams led to the fame being postponed, the Seahawks will face the Rams in a rare Tuesday night contest at SoFi Stadium.

    To help preview the delayed divisional rematch, reporter Corbin Smith discusses the fairness of the NFL's postponement decision and tackles listener questions in his latest live stream Q&A session.

    After testing positive on Sunday, who will replace D.J. Reed in Seattle's secondary on Tuesday? How can the Seahawks successfully attack Aaron Donald and the Rams defense? Could Pete Carroll really be on the hot seat?

    Find out Corbin's answers to these questions and more in the video above!

    Read More

    NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Week 15 Q&A: Seahawks Ready For Tuesday Night Battle vs. Rams

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17346763 (1)
    Game Day

    Picks to Click: Seahawks at Rams

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17386794
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks' Slim Playoff Hopes Not Aided By Sunday's Week 15 Results

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16911050
    GM Report

    In Regards to Rams' COVID-19 Situation Improving While Seahawks' Worsens

    17 hours ago
    reed
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Place D.J. Reed, 5 Others On Reserve/COVID-19 List

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16570044
    Seahawks News

    Joining Forces With March Of Dimes, Seahawks' Tyler Ott Continues to Deliver Hope

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17346918
    Seahawks News

    'That's a Big Concern': Two-Day Delay of Game With Rams Creates Scheduling, Player Safety Headache For Seahawks

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17346919
    Podcasts

    Seattle Overload, Episode 20: Seahawks Defensive Breakdown vs. Texans

    Dec 18, 2021