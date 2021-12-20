Week 15 Q&A: Seahawks Ready For Tuesday Night Battle vs. Rams

Heading into a rare Tuesday night matchup against the Rams, reporter Corbin Smith answers reader questions in his weekly Seahawks live stream Q&A, including the future of Pete Carroll, the possibility of trading a star in the offseason, who replaces D.J. Reed in Seattle's secondary in Los Angeles, and more!

After COVID outbreaks for both teams led to the fame being postponed, the Seahawks will face the Rams in a rare Tuesday night contest at SoFi Stadium.

To help preview the delayed divisional rematch, reporter Corbin Smith discusses the fairness of the NFL's postponement decision and tackles listener questions in his latest live stream Q&A session.

After testing positive on Sunday, who will replace D.J. Reed in Seattle's secondary on Tuesday? How can the Seahawks successfully attack Aaron Donald and the Rams defense? Could Pete Carroll really be on the hot seat?

Find out Corbin's answers to these questions and more in the video above!