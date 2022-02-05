Skip to main content
What to Expect With Seahawks' Promotion of Clint Hurtt, Hiring of Ed Donatell

The Seahawks are expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and hire Ed Donatell to their coaching staff as well. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the moves and what it all means for Seattle moving forward.

Two weeks after firing Ken Norton Jr., the Seahawks have themselves a new defensive coordinator. In a fairly unsurprising move, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt has been promoted to the position and will be accompanied by former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who reunites with both Hurtt and head coach Pete Carroll. 

How will Seattle's defensive scheme change with these moves? Will the arrival of Donatell and ongoing pursuit of former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai have an impact on attracting free agents this spring? Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez discuss that and more in the video above. 

