Where Does Seahawks Cornerback Competition Stand After 2 Preseason Games?

Prior to training camp, cornerback remained Seattle's biggest question mark on defense and after two preseason games, that remains the case. Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss where the competition at cornerback stands heading into the preseason finale, where D.J. Reed's injury plays into the team's decision-making process, and who they believe will start in Week 1 against Indianapolis.

*Update: The Seahawks released cornerback Pierre Desir and traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Texans for cornerback John Reid after this recording.