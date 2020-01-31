SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (1/30/20) - Will Seahawks Let Shaquill Griffin 'Travel' in 2020?

CorbinSmithNFL

A discussion that hasn’t gone away since Seattle’s season came to an end in Green Bay is back to the forefront, as Shaquill Griffin expressed interest in traveling with top receivers in his next step of progression towards becoming a shutdown corner. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss whether or not Seattle should let Griffin move with elite receivers next year, break down the state of the Seahawks at the guard position, and take a look at which former Seahawks will be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Josh Gordon Have a Future with Seahawks?

Still residing in the Pacific Northwest, Gordon remains on indefinite suspension from the NFL. If he’s reinstated, again, will Seattle be open to giving him another opportunity?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

M-Kleven

Do you think Seattle should let Shaquill Griffin "travel" with the best receivers for other teams? …

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Address Offensive Line in Latest Mock Draft

Taking advantage of a strong offensive line draft class, Seattle lands two tackles and a guard to help protect Russell Wilson and adds depth at several other key positions.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Special Teams Player of the Year

While it took time for them to find their way onto field on offense and defense for Seattle, two rookies made the most of their first NFL seasons by carving out roles as core special teams players.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara Set to Welcome Third Child

Making the announcement on Instagram while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, Wilson and Ciara will have their second child together.

CorbinSmithNFL

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Would Make an Intriguing Acquisition for Seahawks

Following his outstanding 2019 campaign, could the Seahawks could attempt to pry receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings this offseason?

Thomas Hall10

by

nmenert177777

Locked On Seahawks (1/28/20) - Could Seahawks Trade Up in 2020 NFL Draft?

Seattle has been notorious for trading down or out of the first round completely under John Schneider. Could that change this year?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (1/29/20) - Will Russell Wilson's Comments Prompt Aggressive Offseason?

Though he didn't take any shots, Wilson clearly understands the time to win is now and believes Seattle needs to add star power. Will management listen?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

Russell Wilson shouldered the load carrying Seattle’s offense in 2019, but he wouldn’t have been able to make much magic happen without the services of Tyler Lockett, who continued his ascendance among the league’s elite receivers.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Shaun Alexander deserves more love than he gets. One of the best players in franchise history and at his peak, a phenomenal NFL running back. …

CorbinSmithNFL