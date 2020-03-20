Locked On Seahawks (3/19/20) - Will Seahawks Pursue One of Rams' Castoffs?

With teams now facing tough decisions with roster bonuses and salaries becoming guaranteed for many players across the NFL, the Rams decided to cut ties with Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews on Thursday. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee debate whether Gurley or Matthews would be a good fit for Seattle, analyze a potential change in philosophy on offense, and discuss the latest on Jadeveon Clowney's status along with other pass rushing options.