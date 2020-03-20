SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (3/19/20) - Will Seahawks Pursue One of Rams' Castoffs?

Corbin Smith

With teams now facing tough decisions with roster bonuses and salaries becoming guaranteed for many players across the NFL, the Rams decided to cut ties with Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews on Thursday. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee debate whether Gurley or Matthews would be a good fit for Seattle, analyze a potential change in philosophy on offense, and discuss the latest on Jadeveon Clowney's status along with other pass rushing options.

Yannick Ngakoue Could Be Latest Tag-and-Trade Option for Seahawks

Seattle was involved with two tag-and-trade scenarios last year, shipping Frank Clark to Kansas City and acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in August. Will they go that route again to land a premier rusher in Ngakoue?

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Brandon Shell, Seahawks Reach Two-Year Agreement

Likely signing on to compete for a starting gig as a replacement for Germain Ifedi, Shell brings past starting experience at right tackle and right guard to Seattle's front line.

Corbin Smith

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Kicking the Tires on Multiple Veteran Pass Rushers

One day after signing Bruce Irvin, the Seahawks still don't know if Jadeveon Clowney is coming back and are preparing for the worst in case he decides not to re-sign by exploring several veteran options.

Corbin Smith

Everson Griffen Exploring Market, Seahawks in Pursuit

While Seattle waits on a final decision from Jadeveon Clowney, the front office has zeroed in on another veteran option who could be a quality complementary rusher to team up with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Corbin Smith

by

nmenert177777

Expect Seahawks to Explore Signing RB Todd Gurley

Formerly an MVP candidate for the rival Los Angeles Rams, Gurley isn't a feature back at this point due to chronic knee issues. But at the right price, he would make sense as a complementary weapon in Seattle's backfield.

Corbin Smith

Do Offensive Line Signings Foreshadow Shift in Philosophy for Seahawks?

Russell Wilson hasn't been quiet about his desire for Seattle to implement a more up-tempo, pass-oriented offensive attack in 2020. Free agent moves in the trenches suggest the coaching staff may be ready to listen to the star quarterback.

Corbin Smith

Tedric Thompson Unlikely to Return to Seahawks in 2020

After spending his first three seasons in the Pacific Northwest, Thompson has been granted permission to seek a trade, signaling the beginning of the end to his time with the Seahawks.

Thomas Hall10

Reports indicate Josh Gordon plans to play in 2020. But as I wrote in January, his greatest obstacle now may be getting reinstated... again... by the NFL.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Ciara Announce Partnership with Lifeline Food Bank

Once again coming through for the Seattle community, Wilson and his wife Ciara have pledged 1 million meals to the Food Lifeline food bank as aid for those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Landon Buford

How Seahawks Are Coping With Coronavirus Outbreak

Businesses and restaurants have closed their doors temporarily, the sports world has grinded to a halt, and people from all walks of life are being confined to their homes. How have members of the Seahawks handled the Covid-19 pandemic thus far?

aryannaprasad