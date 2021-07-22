Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI.com
Search

Analysis: Will Seahawks Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Before Training Camp?

Though Seattle did re-sign Al Woods and took a flier on Robert Nkemdiche in April, the team hasn't made any other significant moves to help compensate for the departure of Jarran Reed. With training camp just around the corner, will the organization take a chance on a big name veteran defensive tackle?
Author:
and
Publish date:

With training camp set to open in less than a week, the Seahawks still have an open roster spot to fill and questions about depth at defensive tackle persist after losing long-time starter Jarran Reed to the Chiefs. May the team opt to kick the tires on one of the three unsigned former All-Pro defensive tackles still available on the market? Reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang discuss the possibility of Geno Atkins, Kawann Short, or Jurrell Casey coming to Seattle early in training camp and debate which player would be the most logical fit in the latest episode of Locked On Seahawks.

Listen to the full episode below: 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) during the second quarter in a NFC Divisional round playoff game at Bank of America Stadium.
Podcasts

Analysis: Will Seahawks Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Before Training Camp?

Gabe Jackson
GM Report

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Gabe Jackson

RM1_0791
GM Report

Seahawks Training Camp Preview: Offensive Tackles

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash.
GM Report

Seahawks Can Get Creative With D'Wayne Eskridge, Gerald Everett

Poona Ford
GM Report

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Poona Ford

Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks prepare for a drill during Seattle Seahawks training camp.
GM Report

Seahawks Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

USATSI_15415009
GM Report

DK Metcalf Should Be Considered a Top 10 Receiver

Jordyn Brooks
GM Report

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jordyn Brooks