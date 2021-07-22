Analysis: Will Seahawks Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Before Training Camp?

Though Seattle did re-sign Al Woods and took a flier on Robert Nkemdiche in April, the team hasn't made any other significant moves to help compensate for the departure of Jarran Reed. With training camp just around the corner, will the organization take a chance on a big name veteran defensive tackle?

With training camp set to open in less than a week, the Seahawks still have an open roster spot to fill and questions about depth at defensive tackle persist after losing long-time starter Jarran Reed to the Chiefs. May the team opt to kick the tires on one of the three unsigned former All-Pro defensive tackles still available on the market? Reporter Corbin Smith and analyst Rob Rang discuss the possibility of Geno Atkins, Kawann Short, or Jurrell Casey coming to Seattle early in training camp and debate which player would be the most logical fit in the latest episode of Locked On Seahawks.

Listen to the full episode below: