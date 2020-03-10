Locked On Seahawks (3/9/20) - Will Seattle Buck Trend, Draft Cornerback in First Round?

The Seahawks have had a new backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson four straight seasons and with Geno Smith hitting free agency, the team looks to be considering a new option in the XFL. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss Seattle's scouting trip to watch P.J. Walker and the Houston Roughnecks, tackles several listener mailbag questions, and break down three first-round projections on "Mock Draft Monday," including a standout cornerback from Alabama