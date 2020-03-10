SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (3/9/20) - Will Seattle Buck Trend, Draft Cornerback in First Round?

Corbin Smith

The Seahawks have had a new backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson four straight seasons and with Geno Smith hitting free agency, the team looks to be considering a new option in the XFL. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss Seattle's scouting trip to watch P.J. Walker and the Houston Roughnecks, tackles several listener mailbag questions, and break down three first-round projections on "Mock Draft Monday," including a standout cornerback from Alabama

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Cornerbacks

Seattle has been encouraged by the development of Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers, but it's not out of the question the team could look for upgrades and/or additional secondary depth in free agency.

Corbin Smith

Should Seahawks Extend RB Chris Carson?

Carson still has one year left on his rookie contract, but Seattle hasn't been against extending players a year early in the past. Given the changing landscape for veteran running backs, however, he might have a tough time landing a second deal.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Bradley McDougald

Heading into the final year of his contract, McDougald will be hoping to stay healthy and build off his notable 2019 performance.

Thomas Hall10

by

The Tez

Want to be inspired? Just check out D.J. Fluker's offseason routine.

Corbin Smith

All 22 Review: 49ers' Super Bowl Defense Shows Where Seahawks Must Improve This Offseason

Analyst Matty F. Brown looks back at the 49ers' Super Bowl defense versus the Chiefs. Robert Saleh's pass coverage was similar to that of his old mentor Pete Carroll, but as Brown breaks down, there were some stark differences.

Matty F. Brown

Why Trent Williams Situation Could Benefit Seahawks

Considering his age, injury history, and contract, it would be surprising if Seattle emerged as a suitor for Trent Williams. But his availability still could prove beneficial to the Seahawks in the next few weeks.

Corbin Smith

Could Pass-Rush Needy Seahawks, Bruce Irvin Finally Reunite?

Over the past two offseasons, Irvin has expressed interest in returning to the Pacific Northwest. Given Seattle's need for pass rushers, will the Seahawks be interested in bringing back their former first round pick?

Landon Buford

Seahawks Should Use 3-3-5 Nickel Package to Get Most Out of Defense

After primarily using a base 4-3 scheme last season, the 3-3-5 nickel package variant should be part of the future for Seattle's defense.

aryannaprasad

by

The Tez

Seahawks Scouting XFL MVP Front-Runner P.J. Walker

Currently without a backup quarterback on the roster, Seattle will be taking an extended look at Walker, who has starred for the undefeated Houston Roughnecks in the upstart XFL.

CorbinSmithNFL

Did John Schneider Tip Hand About Justin Britt's Future with Seahawks?

Widely respected in the locker room, Britt has been one of Seattle's unsung leaders throughout his six seasons with the organization. But coming off ACL surgery, his status with the team remains on tenuous ground.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

The Tez