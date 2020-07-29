SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (7/28/20) - Will Seattle Finally Let Russell Wilson "Cook?"

Corbin Smith

Typically in late July, Seahawks players descend upon the VMAC in Renton ready to strap helmets on and immediately hit the practice field in front of thousands of rabid fans. But with COVID-19 still ravaging the country, such a scene won't be realized in 2020. Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss how dramatically different NFL camps will look this year, debate whether or not Seattle will let Russell Wilson "cook" this year, and analyze how the Seahawks will deploy their revamped secondary with or without Quinton Dunbar.

Listen to the podcast in it's entirety here:

