Locked On Seahawks (5/12/20) - Will Some NFL Teams Have to Relocate Training Camp?

Firing their coach midway through the season and breaking in a rookie quarterback, the Redskins struggled to a last place finish in the NFC East in 2019. But with Ron Rivera taking over as coach and dynamic edge rusher Chase Young joining the team, there's optimism in the nation's capital. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith chats with Locked On Redskins host Chris Russell as the duo discusses teams potentially moving training camp to alternate locations, Alex Smith's remarkable recovery, initial expectations for Young, and much more.

