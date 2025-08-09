Sean McDermott Explains Why James Cook Warmed Up, Didn't Play in Bills' Preseason Opener
The Bills' preseason opener against the Giants on Saturday served as an interesting litmus test in regards to running back James Cook. Cook has been seeking a new deal from Buffalo during training camp and recently raised the stakes by refusing to participate in practice. Whether he'd play in the preseason opener would be further indicative of how Cook plans to operate going forward.
It turns out he is quite willing to withhold his services this preseason. Cook was present and even warmed up ahead of the game but did not play a down. Head coach Sean McDermott was asked about it after New York beat the Bills, 34-25, and detailed a conversation he had with the Pro Bowl running back in which Cook agreed to warm up but not play.
"James and I had a good conversation yesterday," McDermott told reporters postgame, per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. "We talked about warming up. He agreed to warm up but not play due to his situation right now, so that's where we're at, no change (overall)."
The head coach was asked if the final outcome was a compromise and he took the opportunity to proclaim that the Bills wanted Cook to play.
"No, we wanted him to play," McDermott said. "I wanted him to play, but I don’t really want to go into it any further. There's really no change at this point in time from what it was going into this weekend and the game today. So he warmed up like I said, but at this point, due to the situation and the position he’s in, he was not willing to play, so that’s where we’re at."
It seems it's "business" for Cook yet again.
The message is clear: if the Bills want Cook as a full participant this preseason, a new deal must be struck.