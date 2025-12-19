Sean McVay Was Outwardly Upset About How Refs Handled Wild Two-Point Conversion
While fielding questions about, among other things, wide receiver Puka Nacua’s comments on a livestream this week, Rams coach Sean McVay lit into referees for a call they made in his team’s loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.
L.A. lost to Seattle 38–37 in overtime on a successful two-point try from quarterback Sam Darnold to tight end Eric Saubert, yet that wasn’t even the wildest conversion on the night. After making it a two-point game in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard A.J. Barner touchdown, the Seahawks attempted to tie things up, but saw a pass intended for running back Zach Charbonnet tipped by L.A. defender Kobie Turner. That was, until it wasn’t.
What initially appeared to be a dead ball was instead recovered by Charbonnet, and after further review via the NFL’s Replay Assist, it was determined that Darnold's throw was backwards—therefore a fumble—and subsequently recovered for a successful two-point conversion in the end zone.
McVay spoke about said play at his postgame press conference, and didn’t mince words about how he thought it was handled.
“As far as the game’s concerned," the coach explained, "It was a great back-and-force battle between two really good football teams ... I’ve never quite seen anything like what happened on the two-point conversion, where you’re lined up to kickoff, then they say it’s a fumble because they had the clear and obvious recovery, now you tack it on, you make it a 30–30 game."
"Very interesting," McVay continued. "Didn’t get clear explanation of everything that went on, just because of some of the timing of it ... but I've never seen anything, or never been a part of anything like that, and I've grown up around this game. I'm not making excuses, we don't do that, I don't believe in that, it doesn't move us forward, but we do want clarity and an understanding of the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the two-point conversion."
Woof.
With the loss, the Rams fall to 11–4 on the 2025 season and in turn, tumbles into a tightly-contested NFC wild card race with contests against the Falcons and Cardinals to finish the year.