Puka Nacua Took Another Shot at Refs Immediately After Rams Loss to Seahawks
Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua wasted no time in doubling down on his critical stance towards NFL officials after Los Angeles's 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.
Nacua, moments after the Rams lost to Seattle on a successful two-point conversion attempt with 3:13 remaining in overtime, took to X (formerly Twitter) and took (another) shot at the referees just seven minutes after the game ended in a since-deleted post.
“Can you say i was wrong,” Nacua wrote. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”
It's unclear if Nacua was talking about one play in particular, or a series of plays in which he believed officials missed a call. But officials were heavily involved on one sequence, which aided Seattle's thrilling comeback, during Thursday night's game.
Seahawks tie Rams in fourth quarter on wild two-point conversion, replay review
After a 26-yard touchdown pass from Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold to tight end AJ Barner in the fourth quarter, which made the score 30-28 Rams, Seattle opted to attempt a two-point conversion for the tie. Darnold, looking for running back Zach Charbonnet, had his pass deflected by Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner, and the ball rolled towards the end zone, where it was picked up by Charbonnet. But officials initiated a review of the play, and NFL's Replay Assist determined that it was a backwards pass from Darnold, which meant that it was also a fumble. And seeing as Charbonnet had recovered the fumble in the end zone, the play was ultimately ruled a successful two-point conversion, tying the game.
Seattle eventually won in overtime thanks to a touchdown pass from Darnold to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and a game-winning two-point conversion on a completion from Darnold to tight end Eric Saubert.
Nacua rips NFL referees on livestream appearance before Rams-Seahawks
Nacua, during a Tuesday livestream appearance with a pair of internet streamers in which he also came under fire for making an antisemitic gesture, strongly criticized NFL officiating.
“The refs are the worst," Nacua said. "... Some of the rules aren't ... These guys want to be ... these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on "Sunday Night Football." That wasn't P.I., but I called it.'"
During an appearance on Amazon Prime Video before Rams-Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said to “not be surprised” if Nacua receives a fine for his critical comments on the referees. Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about Nacua's tweet after the game but said he had not been aware of the post until a reporter had mentioned it.