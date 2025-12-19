Sean McVay Very Disappointed to Find Out Puka Nacua Tweeted About Refs After Loss
Puka Nacua had a huge game on Thursday night during a wild Rams loss to the Seahawks. The star wide receiver ignored the distractions he had caused during the week and had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. And then he immediately went back to being a distraction by tweeting and deleting another shot at the referees.
Rams coach Sean McVay had a very tense press conference following the loss. He didn't like the way officials handled Seattle's wild two-point conversion and he also had to answer multiple questions about Nacua's off-the-field choices over the last couple days. A frustrated McVay explained that he didn't know about the latest post on social media and was not involved in the decision to deny Nacua's request to bring livestreamers into the Rams facilities.
He also pointed out how it couldn't have been a distraction since Nacua had such a big game before explaining in great detail how disappointed he was in the whole situation, including the result of the game.
"No, it wasn't a distraction at all," said McVay. "Did you think his play showed that he was distracted? I didn't think so either. He went off today. He didn't... And I apologize for, you know what? I love this team. And man, when you put out as much as our group does and you care so much about something and you come up short it's incredibly disappointing. But as it relates to just the things that you're asking, we always want to make sure that we handle ourselves with class. Learn from it. I'll put my arm around him and continue to educate our guys. I love this team. I love his heart. I think he's going to continue to grow and mature. And I'm gonna be there right there with him to continue to help do that."
Everyone who knows Nacua, like McVay, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, seem certain that he's just a kid who made a mistake. You can understand why everyone is so disappointed.