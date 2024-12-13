Sean McVay Responds to Booing 49ers Fans Following Rams' Ugly Win
The Los Angeles Rams won an ugly, ugly game on Thursday night over the San Francisco 49ers, powering through a downpour to leave with a 12-6 victory.
After the game, McVay joined Prime Video’s postgame desk to talk about the win, and was met with loud boos (and some NSFW jeers) from the San Francisco fans who had stuck around to heckle a divisional rival.
“They don’t like me here,” McVay said, acknowledging the boos before powering through the rest of the interview.
McVay had a good time at the desk, as he also got to wish Andrew Whitworth, who played for McVay and the Rams when they won Super Bowl LVI, a happy birthday. There was cake and everything.
While Whitworth got the cake, it was McVay and the Rams that left San Francisco with the best gift of the night—a win against a division rival, and a rejuvenated shot at reaching the playoffs.