Shedeur Sanders’s Brother Sends Cryptic Message As QB Continues Falling in NFL Draft
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders still hasn't heard his name called in the 2025 NFL draft after sliding out of the first round Thursday night.
Sanders patiently awaited his NFL future early in the second round on Friday, but his top rumored teams—including the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders—ultimately chose to take different paths instead.
As Sanders continues the waiting game, his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., shared a somewhat cryptic post on X, formerly known as Twitter, during the second round.
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid,” Sanders Jr. wrote, referencing a verse from the Bible.
Sanders Jr.'s message comes after dad Deion initially reacted to the Buffaloes star's slide following Day 1 of the draft.
“Please know God ain't done [and] God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson [and] stop stressing,” Deion wrote Friday morning.
The entire Sanders family is currently watching the NFL draft unfold from Deion's house in Texas. They may have to keep the champagne on ice and wait a little longer to find out where Sanders will end up this fall.