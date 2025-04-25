SI

Shedeur Sanders Watch: Where Experts Think Colorado QB Could Go on Day 2 of NFL Draft

A look at where Sanders could end up after falling out of the first round.

Mike Kadlick

Sanders fell out of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.
Sanders fell out of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft came and went on Thursday night in Green Bay, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still on the board.

Some thought he could go as high as the No. 3 overall pick, others thought there was a chance he'd land with the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 21. But here we are, heading into Day 2, with the Colorado signal caller yet to find his NFL home.

Sanders is widely considered to be among the top players left on the board. But where could he land? Here's a look at what the experts are saying:

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated

Projected Draft Position: Round 2, Pick 33, Cleveland Browns

"After falling out of the first round Thursday, Sanders won’t have to wait long to hear his name called Friday," Flick projects. "The Browns spent considerable time with him during the draft process."

Like many, as you'll see below, Flick has Sanders as the top selection on Day 2.

Matt Miller, ESPN

Projected Draft Position: Round 2, Pick 33, Cleveland Browns

"The Browns weren't comfortable selecting a quarterback in Round 1, but the front office is able to spend Friday coming to a consensus on Sanders—whose value looks much better at No. 33 than it did in the top five," wrote Miller. "The pressure to play him and his pressure to perform are much more manageable in this spot."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Projected Draft Position: Round 2, Pick 33, Cleveland Browns

"It should not come as a shock to people who paid close attention that Sanders fell out of the first round, nor that Jaxson Dart was selected ahead of him," Baumgardener writes. "That said, Sanders and Dart were very close with regard to the QB2/QB3 discussion. If Cleveland can use the extra picks it acquired Thursday to fortify its rebuild and give Sanders time to grow, this could be a great fit."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Projected Draft Position: Round 2, Pick 37, Las Vegas Raiders

"Super-cozy landing spot for Sanders," wrote Trapasso. "With Tom Brady's team, learning behind Geno Smith for a season or two in Las Vegas.

Sanders is notably close with Brady—having signed an NIL deal with TB12—and also spent some time with Smith this offseason.

Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Dept.

Projected Draft Position: Round 2, Pick 33, Cleveland Browns

Though B/R did not offer a full write-up here, they're on track with SI, The Athletic, and ESPN having Sanders as the No. 1 player selected on Day 2.

Eric Froton, NBC Sports

Projected Draft Position: Round 2, Pick 42, New York Jets

The furthest we've seen Sanders fall, Froton has the Colorado product landing with the New York Jets alongside first-round pick Armond Membou. He would compete with Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job.

