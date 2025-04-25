Shedeur Sanders Couldn't Believe Browns Traded Chance to Draft Travis Hunter
The Cleveland Browns were favored to draft Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter in the lead up to the 2025 NFL draft, but opted to trade the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took Hunter.
Hunter's teammate Shedeur Sanders and coach Deion Sanders were excited to see Hunter get drafted by the Jaguars, but like many others, questioned the Browns' decision to trade away the chance to take a generational talent in Hunter.
"They traded the pick. That's crazy, bro," Shedeur said. "... I don't know how they traded Trav though."
The Browns traded back to No. 5, and came away with standout Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. The Browns are taking a multi-year approach to the draft, and could not pass up the picks they added through the trade.
"We just felt like it was a fantastic opportunity for our organization to move down three spots, still get a top-notch prospect in the trenches, adding a pick in what we view as the sweet spot for this year's draft class," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "Then adding a first-round pick next year in a class quite frankly we think will be a bit stronger in the first 30 picks."
ESPN's Jeremey Fowler added that it was important for the Browns to still be able to get one of Hunter, Graham, or Abdul Carter if they traded down, which they were able to do by trading with the Jaguars and then taking Graham.
If Hunter goes on to become a perennial Pro Bowler and the Browns don't get a great return on the picks they got back, they certainly will look silly. However, Cleveland still has multiple picks to capitalize on and make this trade worth it.