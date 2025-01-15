Shedeur Sanders Shares First Reaction to Official 2025 NFL Draft Order
As his stock among scouts and pundits rose and the landscape of the 2025 NFL draft order became clearer, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders dropped hints as to his true feelings about potential landing spots.
In December, he slyly posted a picture of Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on his Instagram story, immediately sparking speculation about the team potentially selecting him in the draft. Later that month, Sanders told fans that cleats he'd be bringing to the Buffaloes' Alamo Bowl game would heavily hint at his likely draft location, and when the star QB brought New York Giants-colored shoes to the contest, it ramped up buzz that Big Blue would select him come April.
But now that the NFL regular season is over, what does Sanders think of the official 2025 NFL draft order? During a recent episode of his podcast 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders, Sanders was asked that very question.
"I love it," Sanders said, of the draft order.
When reminded that the Tennessee Titans, and not the Giants, currently hold the top pick in the draft, Sanders had this to say.
"But honestly, I've been doing a lot of thinking. What's meant to happen is going to happen. I don't feel like God would ever put me in a place I'm not supposed to go. We made it everywhere that we have went and been successful. I'm not paying attention to people ... What these people saying or what these people saying.
"... Because of course they're going to try to degrade you. They're going to try to paint a different picture of you ... Anyway, I'm happy of the order. Whatever happens, happens. I know at the end of the day, God gonna put me on the right team."
Sanders is widely expected to be among the top picks, if not the top pick, in April's draft. For much of December, it seemed like the team that would secure that selection was the Giants. But the Titans managed to secure the draft's top pick, then, to the surprise of many, including the elder Sanders, fired their general manager.
Whether it's Tennessee, New York or the Cleveland Browns, Sanders seems to be at peace with wherever he ends up playing pro football. The question is, will his father be?