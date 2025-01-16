Shedeur Sanders Had Perfect Answer When Asked If He's Tired of Being Coached by Deion
As Shedeur Sanders prepares to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft in April, and his father and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders readies for his third season in Boulder—unless the Dallas Cowboys have something to say about it—the younger Sanders will be doing something he hasn't yet done in his football-playing days: play for a team where his father isn't his offensive coordinator, a role he filled when his son attended Trinity Christian High School, or head coach.
During an episode of his podcast, 2Legendary With Shedeur Sanders, the soon-to-be NFL quarterback was asked whether he's tired of being coached by his father. The younger Sanders had a perfect response.
"Why would I be tired of being coached by him? Why would I feel tired of that? It's not like he really gets on my nerves," Sanders said. "He wants the best for me. He has the highest expectations that anybody could have. So people ask, 'So, how's he [Shedeur] going to be playing for a new head coach?' "
"The new head coach, whoever it's going to be ... The expectations for me won't be higher than what Dad's is. If anything, it'll be a little bit easier because it's less pressure in a situation almost. Because you live by each other, you die by each other."
Sanders went on to explain that, besides the higher expectations, playing for his father also comes with the pressure of living up to the family name. Not only a two-sport athlete playing in MLB and NFL, the elder Sanders won two Super Bowls and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"That is my dad so it's more of a relationship and there's more of a super, super, super purpose that you gotta play for. You playing for the family name. You playing for everything."
That adds a little bit more pressure than playing with somebody else that you don't know or you ain't grow up with ... That won't be able to relate to you at all times."
While the elder Sanders is mulling the possibility of becoming the next coach of the Cowboys, his son, after a stellar college career with Jackson State and Colorado, is more than likely going to be off the board within the first few picks of April's draft. But whether or not the paths of father and son cross again in the NFL, Sanders made it clear that he could never tire of playing for his father.