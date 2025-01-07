SI Insider Names 'Perfect Fit' for Bears’ HC Job Ahead of Job Interview
The Chicago Bears are interested in multiple coaching candidates when looking to replace Matt Eberflus, whom the team fired on Nov. 29. There is one candidate who seems like the "perfect fit" for the organization, though, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: Mike Vrabel.
Vrabel has quickly become one of the hottest names this coaching cycle, but he has stood out as a top option for Chicago for quite some time. While he's being considered for other coaching positions, like with the New York Jets, Breer explained on ESPN Chicago why he thinks Vrabel should be hired by the Bears this offseason.
"He is a perfect fit for that city," Breer said. "If I was the GM, that is who I would hire. He would change the face of that organization."
Breer went into more detail on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"City/coach fit for Mike Vrabel in Chicago is just about perfect," Breer wrote. "I also bet the history of the franchise would appeal to him. But there are a lot of other pieces that need to be in place—synergy with the front office, trust with owners—that'll be part of how far this one coach."
Vrabel is most known for his head coaching tenure with the Tennessee Titans from 2018–23. In that span, Tennessee appeared in the playoffs three of the six years, and they even played in the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, he was fired after the team's 6–11 record in 2023. He spent the '24 season working as a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns.