Steelers vs. Bengals: Three Bold Predictions For Thursday Night's AFC North Battle
In what’s already being dubbed the “Icy Hot Bowl,” the Steelers—led by 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers—will host the Bengals and newly acquired 40-year-old Joe Flacco on Thursday night to kick off Week 7 in the NFL.
This one is set up to be an important battle in the AFC North race. Pittsburgh currently sits atop the standings at 4–1, having won three games in a row after a 1–1 start. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is riding a four-game losing streak following a hot 2–0 start, is without its star in Joe Burrow—hence the trade for Flacco—and yet somehow remains in second place in the division thanks to the one-win Ravens and Browns trailing behind them.
Here a three bold predictions ahead of a fun one at Acrisure Stadium:
Aaron Rodgers will throw four touchdown passes for the second time this season
Aaron Rodgers started off the 2025 season with a bang, throwing four touchdown passes in Pittsburgh’s fourth-quarter comeback win over the Jets in Week 1. He’s helped the Steelers maintain a respectable offense, throwing 10 touchdowns to three interceptions on the year while leading them to an average of 23.8 points per game.
Meanwhile, across the field, the Bengals’ defense has given up 27-plus points in every game since Week 1 and has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw multiple touchdowns in all but one.
In what may turn into a relative shootout, I’m predicting that Rodgers will once again throw four-plus touchdowns en route to a Steelers win. – Mike Kadlick
Tee Higgins will notch his first 100-yard game of 2025
2025 has been a slow burn for Tee Higgins thus far. After signing a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Bengals this offseason, the 26-year-old has hauled in just 18 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns through six games.
Said quiet start will change on Thursday night.
In last weekend’s loss to the Packers, Higgins tallied season highs in targets (eight, tying Week 2), receptions (five) and yards (62), with Joe Flacco under center for the first time. The two have clearly built a quick chemistry throughout the veteran QB’s time in Cincinnati—one that will grow over time.
I’m going with Higgins to notch his first 100-plus-yard game of the season as the Bengals’ passing offense gets back on track. – Kadlick
Steelers’ defense will smother Joe Flacco, force two turnovers and multiple sacks
The Bengals’ offensive line has struggled all year and it faces a difficult task against the Steelers. Pittsburgh averages four sacks per game, which ranks second in the NFL behind only the Broncos. T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig have been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, combining for eight sacks on the year, all of which have come in the last three games against the Patriots, Vikings and Browns.
Flacco was only sacked once in his debut for Cincinnati, but he was brought down nine times in four games with the Cleveland. The Steelers figure to win the battle in the trenches on Thursday, and I’m expecting they will frequently have Flacco under pressure, which will lead to some big plays.
I’m predicting the Steelers will sack Flacco three-plus times and force a pair of turnovers from the veteran. – Karl Rasmussen