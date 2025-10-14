SI

NFL Week 7 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info

A complete look at the NFL's Week 7 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are taking on the Lions this coming weekend.
Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are taking on the Lions this coming weekend. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Week 6 in the NFL came to a close on Monday night with two upset wins.

For starters, the Falcons took down the Bills 24-14 thanks to dominant performances from running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. Then, through a rainy night, the Bears were able to mount an eight-point fourth-quarter comeback on the backs of an unfortunate Jayden Daniels-Bill Croskey-Merritt fumble that they parlayed into a game-winning Jake Moody field goal.

Elsewhere across the NFL, the Chiefs are back to .500 thanks—in part—to some generous officiating, Baker Mayfield continued his career resurgence and remains a top-five MVP candidate, and the Titans became the first team in the league to fire their coach with Brian Callahan being let go on Monday.

Now? We're onto Week 7. Here's a look at the entire slate with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.

NFL Week 7 Schedule

Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

8:15 p.m. ET

Prime Video

The Steelers are headed to Cincinnati on Thursday night to kick off Week 7 in the NFL, with the biggest story not being Joe Flacco making his second start with the Bengals, but rather Mike Tomlin's animosity towards the Browns for trading him within the AFC North division.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.

Sunday, October 12

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

9:30 a.m. ET

NFL Network/NFL+

Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Denver Broncos

New York Giants

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

This coming Sunday in the NFL begins at 9:30 a.m. ET from Wembley Stadium with a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the London—err, Jacksonville—Jaguars. We then move into an afternoon slate that includes two divisional games, Mike Vrabel returning to Tennessee where he was fired less than two years ago, and the Giants' rookie duo in Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo continuing their quest to save Brian Daboll's job.

Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

Fresh off their upset win over the Bills, the 3-2 Falcons are headed west this Sunday night to face off against the San Francisco 49ers—who have plenty of questions at quarterback with Brock Purdy continuing to recover from a turf toe injury and Mac Jones coming off his first loss in 2025 against the Buccaneers.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET

Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7:00 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN

Seattle Seahawks

Houston Texans

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

We've got a double header on ESPN's Monday Night Football for a second week in a row, starting with the 5-1 Buccaneers heading to Detroit to take on the 4-2 Lions. With two of the league’s top offenses squaring off, this one has the potential to be a barn-burner. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on both ESPN and ABC.

Then, we've got the suddenly streaking Texans facing off against the 4-2 Seahawks in Seattle. Winners of their last two, Houston will look to make it three in a row as they chase the Colts in the AFC West, while the Seahawks—just 1-2 at home—will look to reclaim the advantage they once had at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Who Has a Bye in Week 7?

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens each have byes in Week 7. This is the third week of byes across the NFL, which will run through Week 14.

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

