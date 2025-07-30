Steelers' Cam Heyward Praises Playing With Aaron Rodgers After Previous Comments
It wouldn't be surprising to learn that Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Cam Heyward and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers's first training camp got off on the wrong foot, considering the purported beef surrounding the two of them over the offseason. (You'll recall how, months ago, a frustrated Heyward urged the future Hall of Famer to make a decision on playing for the Steelers one way or another.)
But it sounds like camp is actually going swimmingly, with no wrong feet to speak of.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Heyward briefly acknowledged his comments from before (which he clarified/walked back shortly after the fact, as well) and complimented his new signal caller on his skills and commitment to the team.
"Is there any s--- talking between you and he, because you did, remember, tell him, 'You either come to the team or get the hell out of town,'" McAfee began his question to Heyward.
"He came to the team, damnit!" Heyward quipped, before continuing. "I think when you talk about Aaron, he talks a lot of crap. But man, I love how he goes about his work. He approaches it the right way. He's asking questions, he's been asking us about Week 1, how to prepare for that, night meetings. He's all about being locked-in with this group, which is great."
Such comments, which you can watch below, are also in keeping with those Heyward made roughly two weeks ago on the same topic.
Linebacker T.J. Watt, who joined Heyward for the appearance, also shared a similarly rough-around-the-edges compliment for No. 8.
Going against Rodgers is "frustrating," Watt said, "because he talks a lot of smack. He really does. A lot of the no-look passes are things that we're getting used to. I like to bat down a lot of passes at the line of scrimmage, he's able to manipulate the defense good, so that's been very frustrating. Hopefully one day we get the better of him."
All in all, it seems like vibes among these guys are better than anyone would have guessed ... which, to be fair, seems to be a theme with Rodgers. We'll see how that chemistry translates under the bright lights when the Steelers take on the—you guessed it—New York Jets in Week 1.