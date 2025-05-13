Steelers Captain Cam Heyward Uses Franchise History to Defend George Pickens Trade
In wake of the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to trade George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, Steelers captain Cam Heyward wants his team's fans to chill out.
During Tuesday's episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, the veteran defensive tackle took a look back at Pittsburgh's recent history at the position to defend the franchise's decision and urge caution.
"I think we gotta look at the track record of trading wide receivers. There’s been some good history behind this and when to do it, what to expect. I was looking at a stat, there have been only three or four receivers that made it past the rookie contracts with the Steelers, it’s crazy.
“You had [Antonio Brown], you had Diontae Johnson, you had Hines Ward, I think you had JuJu [Smith-Schuster] for another year. For the most part, they know when to re-sign and when to trade, and we’ll see what happens. We could be a better team because of it.”
Knowing when to hold 'em and fold 'em is always crucial, and the Steelers have handled their top receivers well. Even with those star players that stayed beyond their rookie deals, players like Brown, Johnson and Smith-Schuster all experienced their peaks in Pittsburgh, combining for nine 1,000 yard seasons with the Steelers. None of those players have reached that benchmark again after leaving. Hines Ward, of course, stayed for his entire career and became a franchise legend.
Heyward and co-host Hayden Walsh also reminded fans that there is plenty of time to address the position beyond offseason addition DK Metcalf.
"For the fans that are out of control: Go take a vacation. We've got time," Heyward said. "And who's to say that we can't build someone in our own home? I think sometimes you look for the sexy pick of just trying to get a proven product, why don't you make your own product? ... I think sometimes you're just looking for a quick and easy fix and that's not always the answer."
The pair mentioned Calvin Austin III as a player who came along last season, posting 548 yards and four touchdowns. The team also added veteran Robert Woods this offseason, who should bring a stable presence to the group.
The more pressing concern should be quarterback. Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned, meaning Mason Rudolph is currently in line to start for Pittsburgh.