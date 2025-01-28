Steelers Owner Wants to See George Pickens ‘Grow’ After Tumultuous Season
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens had quite an up and down season that included some controversial game moments that led to penalties, him missing three games with an injury and the Steelers losing in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
There's been plenty of conversation surrounding the future of Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, along with coach Mike Tomlin, but not much has been said about Pickens's future. The receiver is entering the final year of his contract in 2025.
The Steelers will likely keep Pickens next season, but an extension is still up in the air. Steelers owner Art Rooney admitted on Monday to the media that he hopes to see Pickens grow in his talents.
"George is a very talented player who has room to grow," Rooney said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "And we'd like to see him grow, and hopefully he realizes the potential that he has, but there's definitely room for growth there."
While Pickens might not be one of the biggest receivers in the league right now, he did lead the Steelers with 900 receiving yards, which was pretty good since he missed three contests. Rooney and the Steelers organization want to see Pickens continue improving on the field.
"Every team seems to have one or two guys in that room that are—you have to manage them correctly," Rooney said. "I still think George has enough talent that we've got to try to work and see if we can get him to reach his, fulfill the talent that he really has. Who knows if we can get there, we'll see. But when you have guys that are as talented as some of the guys you're probably thinking of, you try to work with them and have them help you be successful."
There will probably need to be other changes made to the Steelers offense in order for Pickens to reach his full potential. Pickens didn't hesitate after the team's wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens when asked if he was optimistic about the team's offense—he replied "Nah."
Pickens will also need to work on his reactions on the field that caused the Steelers to earn some big penalties in important games.