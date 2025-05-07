Steelers Insider Reveals How George Pickens Trade Will Impact Aaron Rodgers
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded one of their top wide receivers and immediately caused questions about their future at the quarterback position. One Steelers insider doesn't think the deal will impact the position's future.
Pittsburgh dealt George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-rounder in 2027. Moving Pickens was a big blow to their wide receiver room, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac doesn't think the trade will impact the team's pursuit of Aaron Rodgers.
Dulac told Dan Patrick shouldn't make a difference, as Rodgers and Pickett may not have been a good match anyway.
"From their end, it doesn't have any impact at all on whether [Rodgers] signs with the team," Dulac said. "... Aaron Rodgers didn't get to where he is as a future Hall of Famer by being an undisciplined, fly by the seat of your pants quarterback, which is kind of the description you can apply to George Pickens. ... I don't know that it would have been a good mix here anyhow."
That is a fair point, as Rodgers has always had a high standard for the receivers around him.
Pickens led the Steelers with 900 receiving yards during the 2024 season, while finishing second din receptions with 59. The addition of DK Metcalf lessened his importance to the team and would have pushed him down the pecking order anyway.