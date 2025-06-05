What Steelers Offense Looks Like Following Aaron Rodgers Signing
At long last, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have a deal. The 41-year-old quarterback is set to sign a one-year contract on Friday and will take the field with his new team next Tuesday for mandatory minicamp.
It's been an attrition-filled offseason in the Steel City, as their other signal callers signed elsewhere, a wide receiver was traded, and their bellcow running back for the last four seasons decided to head west. They did, however, also acquire DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster move.
So what will the Steelers' re-shaped offense look like with Rodgers at the helm? Here's a glance at each skill position room:
Quarterbacks
Will Howard (R)
Aaron Rodgers
Mason Rudolph
Skylar Thompson
Projected Quarterback Depth Chart
String
QB
Starter
Aaron Rodgers
2nd
Mason Rudolph
3rd
Will Howard (R)
4th
Skylar Thompson
Running Backs
Kenneth Gainwell
Evan Hull
Max Hurleman (R)
Kaleb Johnson (R)
Cordarelle Patterson
Trey Sermon
Jonathan Ward
Jaylen Warren
Connor Heyward (FB)
DJ Thomas-Jones (R,FB)
Projected Running Back Depth Chart
String
RB
FB
Starter
Jaylen Warren
Connor Heyward
2nd
Kaleb Johnson (R)
DJ Thomas-Jones (R)
3rd
Kenneth Gainwell
4th
Trey Sermon
5th
Evan Hull
6th
Cordarelle Patterson
7th
Jonathan Ward
8th
Max Hurleman
Wide Receivers
Calvin Austin III
Brandon Johnson
Montana Lemonious-Craig (R)
Lance McCutcheon
DK Metcalf
Scotty Miller
Ben Skowronek
Roc Taylor (R)
Ke'Shawn Williams (R)
Roman Wilson
Robert Woods
Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart
String
WR
WR
WR
Starter
DK Metcalf
Robert Woods
Calvin Austin
2nd
Brandon Johnson
Ben Skowronek
Roman Wilson
3rd
Lance McCutcheon
Roc Taylor (R)
Scotty Miller
4th
Montana Lemonious-Craig (R)
Ke'Shawn Williams (R)
Tight Ends
Pat Freiermuth
JJ Galbreath (R)
Darnell Washington
Projected Tight End Depth Chart
String
TE
Starter
Pat Freiermuth
2nd
Darnell Washington
3rd
JJ Galbreath (R)