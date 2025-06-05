SI

What Steelers Offense Looks Like Following Aaron Rodgers Signing

The 41-year-old is set to sign with Pittsburgh on Friday. Here's what the offense he's entering looks like.

Mike Kadlick

Rodgers is set to sign with the Steelers.
At long last, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have a deal. The 41-year-old quarterback is set to sign a one-year contract on Friday and will take the field with his new team next Tuesday for mandatory minicamp.

It's been an attrition-filled offseason in the Steel City, as their other signal callers signed elsewhere, a wide receiver was traded, and their bellcow running back for the last four seasons decided to head west. They did, however, also acquire DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster move.

So what will the Steelers' re-shaped offense look like with Rodgers at the helm? Here's a glance at each skill position room:

Quarterbacks

Will Howard (R)
Aaron Rodgers
Mason Rudolph
Skylar Thompson

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart

String

QB

Starter

Aaron Rodgers

2nd

Mason Rudolph

3rd

Will Howard (R)

4th

Skylar Thompson

Running Backs

Kenneth Gainwell
Evan Hull
Max Hurleman (R)
Kaleb Johnson (R)
Cordarelle Patterson
Trey Sermon
Jonathan Ward
Jaylen Warren
Connor Heyward (FB)
DJ Thomas-Jones (R,FB)

Projected Running Back Depth Chart

String

RB

FB

Starter

Jaylen Warren

Connor Heyward

2nd

Kaleb Johnson (R)

DJ Thomas-Jones (R)

3rd

Kenneth Gainwell

4th

Trey Sermon

5th

Evan Hull

6th

Cordarelle Patterson

7th

Jonathan Ward

8th

Max Hurleman

Wide Receivers

Calvin Austin III
Brandon Johnson
Montana Lemonious-Craig (R)
Lance McCutcheon
DK Metcalf
Scotty Miller
Ben Skowronek
Roc Taylor (R)
Ke'Shawn Williams (R)
Roman Wilson
Robert Woods

Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart

String

WR

WR

WR

Starter

DK Metcalf

Robert Woods

Calvin Austin

2nd

Brandon Johnson

Ben Skowronek

Roman Wilson

3rd

Lance McCutcheon

Roc Taylor (R)

Scotty Miller

4th

Montana Lemonious-Craig (R)

Ke'Shawn Williams (R)

Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth
JJ Galbreath (R)
Darnell Washington

Projected Tight End Depth Chart

String

TE

Starter

Pat Freiermuth

2nd

Darnell Washington

3rd

JJ Galbreath (R)

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

