Russell Wilson Is Trying to Have 'Amnesia' About Recent Steelers Struggles

The Steelers enter Saturday's regular season finale on a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson warms up for a game.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson warms up for a game. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their Week 18 regular season finale vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday on a three-game losing streak that included five turnovers in that span. Two of those turnovers were costly interceptions thrown by quarterback Russell Wilson, with another one being a fumble by him.

As the Steelers prepare for the playoffs, the team knows they need to not dwell on these struggles in recent weeks. Wilson admitted he's trying to have "amnesia" moving forward in order to perform better.

"You got to have amnesia in this game," Wilson said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "It is one of those games that they got good players, we got good players, there's going to be highs, there's going to be lows throughout the game, throughout the season, through all that and just having amnesia.

"Part of the amnesia is that if you focus on the work and obsess with the work, that allows you to free yourself of the negativity sometimes, too," Wilson said. "It's part of the journey of seeking perfection—is there's always highs. There's mountain peaks, there's great moments, tough ones. The ability to embrace the adversity, not running from it."

Multiple Steelers players—like Cameron Heyward and DeShon Elliott—have offered brutally honest quotes about the Steelers' recent performances. Even coach Mike Tomlin said the team needed to get the "stench" off of them.

The Steelers hold onto the No. 5 AFC playoff spot unless they beat the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Cleveland Browns this weekend, then they would jump to No. 3.

If the Steelers wants to advance past one playoff game for the first time since the 2016 season, then they will need to not focus on the past few games.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

