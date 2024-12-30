Mike Tomlin Gives Blunt Quote About Steelers’ Recent Struggles
Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers already clinched a playoff bid as they enter the final regular season of the year against the Cincinnati Bengals, they still have a lot of motivation to tally one more win, especially against a division opponent.
This motivation is mostly prompted by the Steelers' three-game losing streak that occurred in just 11 days. They lost by double digits to the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs to drop to 10–6 on the season.
Coach Mike Tomlin offered a very Tomlin-esque quote during Monday's press conference regarding the Steelers' recent struggles.
"We want to get the stench of the last game off of us," Tomlin said.
The last game Tomlin is referencing is the 29–10 loss to the Chiefs on Christmas Day. That was the nail in the coffin for many Steelers players, like Cam Heyward, and fans as they got fed up with how Pittsburgh has been performing.
The Steelers already beat the Bengals once this season in a wild 44–38 win. Cincinnati is coming off an electric overtime win over the Denver Broncos, so they might bring that momentum into Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.