Steelers 'to Get a Little Weird At Goal Line' With Justin Fields in 2024, per Report
Since Justin Fields is expected to play as backup quarterback to Russell Wilson in their first seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, there's been various reports about what other roles the former Chicago Bears starter could fulfill.
The latest report comes from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, as he states that some NFL teams are expecting the Steelers to use Fields on the goal line.
"I've talked to multiple teams now who expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to get a little weird at the goal line with Justin Fields, maybe have a package or two for him ready to go where he can be a runner or a thrower out of the shotgun," Fowler said during Sunday's SportsCenter.
Fowler added that this wouldn't be anything new for Arthur Smith, the team's new offensive coordinator. Smith used former Tenneesee Titans running back Derrick Henry similarly on the goal line when they were in Tenneesee.
"Remember, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, when he was with the Tennessee Titans, used Derrick Henry in that way as a runner and thrower out of the shotgun," Fowler said. "So, Fields with his quarterback background can certainly handle that."
Fields most recently shot down the idea that he was going to be used as one of the kickoff returners, a rumor that his teammate Jaylen Warren started.
Although Fields won't be the initial Steelers starting quarterback, he doesn't plan to sit on the bench all season, he said prior. Wilson even thinks Fields would "strike fear" in other teams if he were to be placed in a non-quarterback role.