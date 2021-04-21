Ravens Could Hand Steelers Blessing in Disguise

The Baltimore Ravens stealing a former offensive lineman isn't the end of the world for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- What's better than the Pittsburgh Steelers not signing Alejandro Villanueva? Avoiding a new contract and sending him to Baltimore.

The Ravens are reportedly hosting the former Steelers left tackle for a visit as Villanueva finally begins to make something of his free agency market. The 32-year-old has been quiet to this point, leading some to believe he could end up back in Pittsburgh. A move not many are hoping comes to fruition.

The Ravens are still looking for a gap left tackle for the 2021 season. With Ronnie Stanley continuing to rehab multiple surgeries on a broken leg, Baltimore is forced to make a decision - move Orlando Brown to the left side or sign someone else.

Villanueva isn't an upgrade. The two-time Pro Bowler has reached his peak and is now on the backend of his career. Although the Steelers' running struggles weren't all due to left tackle issues, Villanueva certainly didn't help better the league's worst running game of 2020.

Now, he could be headed to an offense that relies almost entirely on the run game, who have made little to no progress in improving Lamar Jackson's options in the receiving core.

The Steelers, on the other hand, don't have a backup option to replace Villanueva right now but are likely making it a high priority in the NFL Draft. With a tackle class as deep as 2021's, Pittsburgh can likely find a Week 1 starter in the first or second round.

First, it's a younger option to help boost an aging offensive line. Second, it's a player who will hopefully boost the run game instead of hurt it. And third, it's actual change for a team who's been fighting against change the last three years.

Villanueva could go anywhere outside of Pittsburgh and the Steelers shouldn't be too upset, but staying in the AFC North is a blessing in disguise. Pittsburgh could end up facing an aging left tackle twice a year, and on a team they need to beat in order to have a chance at a division title this season.

The Steelers should let Villanueva walk anywhere. If the Ravens are pushing, though, there's no better situation for Pittsburgh.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.