Steelers Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers' lineup and depth chart shook up quite a bit during the first week of free agency.

From adding two big-name players in the secondary with Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker to acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and bringing in Rico Dowdle as Kenneth Gainwell's replacement, some new faces should have a big impact on the outcome of the Steelers' 2026 campaign.

With that, let's take a look at Pittsburgh's projected starting lineup given where things currently stand.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Offense

QB: Will Howard

RB: Jaylen Warren/Rico Dowdle

WR: DK Metcalf/Michael Pittman Jr./Roman Wilson

TE: Pat Freiermuth

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Spencer Anderson

C: Zach Frazier

RG: Mason McCormick

RT: Troy Fautanu

While Aaron Rodgers feels like the safest bet as to who will be the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2026, it's impossible to project him into the lineup when he's still currently a free agent.

In a world where Pittsburgh doesn't bring him back and opts out to find a different veteran who could potentially start, it's likely that Howard, Rudolph and potentially a rookie would battle it out for the job.

Given new head coach Mike McCarthy's public enthusiasm for Howard since taking over, combined with the fact that the organization likely wants to figure out what it has in the 2025 sixth-rounder before looking elsewhere for a long-term option, he could very well serve as the Steelers' starter if given the opportunity.

Dowdle, whose 1,373 yards from scrimmage with the Carolina Panthers last season eclipsed Gainwell's total of 1,023, should largely split the snaps/touches with Warren.

Metcalf and Pittman Jr. are locks to start and receive a majority of the looks in Pittsburgh's passing offense in 2026. The bigger question is who the team will deploy as its No. 3 wide receiver.

Wilson and Skowronek are the only true candidates for that role as of now, and the nod goes to the former in this case due to his potential and status as a third-round pick just two years ago.

The Steelers are certain to land another receiver or two, though, whether it come via free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft or even another trade, so it's not likely that either Wilson or Skowronek will start when it's all said and done.

Freiermuth should hold down a significant role in the passing game as well, and the same can be said for Darnell Washington as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Frazier, McCormick and Fautanu are all locked into their roles on the offensive line, but the left side is a different story.

Jones is coming off a season-ending neck injury he suffered in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, though it appears he at least has a chance to be back by training camp.

With a lack of options remaining on the free agent market, Jones could battle it out with Dylan Cook, who impressed in the former's absence down the stretch last year, for the starting job.

Jones, whose fifth-year option isn't likely to be picked up by Pittsburgh, has plenty to prove if he's healthy enough to play.

Anderson first saw the field as part of the Steelers' jumbo package last season before filling in at left guard when Isaac Seumalo went down with a pec injury, recording a total of 193 snaps at the position according to Pro Football Focus.

The 25-year-old has held his own there, but Pittsburgh should remain open to bringing in another player this offseason to compete with him.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Defense

OLB: T.J. Watt

iDL: Cameron Heyward

iDL: Keeanu Benton

iDL: Derrick Harmon

OLB: Alex Highsmith

ILB: Patrick Queen

ILB: Payton Wilson

CB: Joey Porter Jr.

CB: Jamel Dean

NB: Jalen Ramsey

SS: Jaquan Brisker

FS: DeShon Elliott

It'll be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Patrick Graham chooses to deploy Pittsburgh's edge rusher trio.

Watt and Highsmith, when healthy, have been full-time starters, and for good reason. Nick Herbig was arguably more impressive than both of them in 2025 with a lower usage rate, though, and he should be in line for a major payday, whether it be from the Steelers or another organization, considering he's in the final season of his rookie contract.

Heyward is officially back in the fold for the 2026 campaign after signing an extension, which should temporarily keep the retirement questions at bay for the reigning second-team All-Pro.

Benton posted a career-high 5.5 sacks last year and is entering the final season of his rookie deal, while Harmon is fresh off an impressive rookie campaign.

Free agent signee Sebastian Joseph-Day and Yahya Black make up the rest of the core of the Steelers' interior defensive line as the top reserve/rotational options.

At inside linebacker, Queen and Wilson should run it back for a third-consecutive campaign as the starters next to one another. There had been some thought that Pittsburgh would either cut or trade Queen, though it appears that he'll return after getting paid his $2.5 million roster bonus.

Porter Jr., much like Herbig, is closing in on a massive raise with his rookie deal set to expire after the 2026 season. He established himself as a true No. 1 cornerback last year, and he'll now pair up with free agent addition Dean, who signed a three-year contract worth $36.750 million, as the Steelers' boundary corners.

Ramsey played safety in the latter half of last season, but it's fair to expect him to move back down to nickelback now that Brisker is on the roster alongside Elliott, who is returning from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 8.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers