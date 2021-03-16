Bud Dupree Leaves Steelers With One Important Lesson: Patience

As Bud Dupree departs the Pittsburgh Steelers, his tenure in black and gold should serve as a reminder that patience is key when drafting players.

On Tuesday, any hope of outside linebacker Bud Dupree returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers were put to rest, as the Kentucky product signed quite the deal to become the newest member of the Tennessee Titans.

A five-year deal earning $16.5 million dollars annually wasn't exactly the deal some expected Dupree, coming off a torn ACL and going into a lowered salary cap free agency, to reel in. The Steelers certainly weren't going to match that sort of money, especially with the likes of Alex Highsmith ready to step up to the plate.

As with any big free agent departing the team, fans began to give thanks to Dupree, taking a stroll down memory lane and revisiting their favorite moments during his time in Pittsburgh.

Had you just recently kept tabs on Dupree, his departure may lead you believe he was held in only the highest of lights during his stint in Pittsburgh. However, that wasn't always the case.

After being selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, expectations were nothing short of high for Dupree, especially playing linebacker for an organization with a rich history of producing All-Pro talent at the position.

Yet, through his first four seasons as a member of the Steelers, Dupree failed to produce to his first-round billing, hitting no more than six sacks or 13 quarterback hits in a season during that stretch.

The critics were out in full force, and admittedly so, yours truly was one of the biggest out there.

Looking back with the benefit of hindsight, early criticism of Dupree's play was somewhat warranted.

However, much like anything in life: Things take time to develop. Not every player will make significant contributions right away, and that's precisely why first-round contracts offer a fifth-year option for teams to pick up. Players in the likes of Josh Allen, Corey Davis and Haason Reddick are just a few recent examples of production taking longer than their first season to unfold.

In Dupree's case? Some will point to the Steelers drafting eventual superstar T.J. Watt to play opposite of Dupree, while others will point to Dupree making the switch from left to right outside linebacker before the 2018 season. Or, just maybe, Dupree had finally got his feet under him, with a little help from the aforementioned events.

Whatever you proclaim the main proprietor, you can't argue the production that ensued. 2019 saw Dupree's best season to date, amassing 11.5 sacks, 17 QB hits and 68 total tackles while playing all 16 regular season games. 2020 was on pace to be another stellar season, as Dupree sacked the quarterback eight times in 11 games before tearing his ACL.

Dupree went from a sure-fire bust to emerging into a key piece of Pittsburgh's ability to rush the passer, while also contributing significantly in run support as well. Towards the end of Dupree's tenure with the Steelers, he and Watt formed one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league.

Now, Dupree finds himself in Tennessee, still playing for a playoff team but being paid much more to achieve the same goal. While Dupree no longer plays for the Steelers, he did leave Pittsburgh with a few benefits/lessons:

First and foremost, second-year linebacker Alex Highsmith will now be called upon to fill Dupree's shoes in being the Robin to T.J. Watt's Batman. Highsmith looked impressive when performing that same role towards the end of 2020, yet the pressure now resides with Highsmith to be productive for a stretch of 16 games, and possibly more.

With Dupree's departure and massive contract, the Steelers are now all but essentially guaranteed to get a premium compensatory pick in next year's NFL Draft, with the highest possible pick coming in the form of a third-rounder. The extra third-round pick can provide crucial relief, which could potentially be used at another position should Highsmith continue his 2020 form.

Despite all the sacks, big hits and celebrations with Watt after a big play (why didn't we utilize the nickname "First 48" more?), the biggest takeaway from Dupree's time in a Steelers uniform may just be... Patience. While there will forever be first-round picks that don't pan out, there are such players that bloom late, and Dupree is the shining example of this.

For every early contributor in the likes of Devin Bush, a late bloomer such as Dupree also exists. Terrell Edmunds appears to be the latest player to develop at a slower pace, yet if his 2020 season was any indication of the future, he may be on the same path as Dupree.

While early production is certainly welcome and encouraged, teams draft players to be contributors for the long-term. So, Pittsburgh, let's try to give these young guys time to adjust to the next level without expecting All-Pro play.

Sometimes, all that's needed is patience and trust that a player's talent will eventually take over. Bud Dupree is now set to make $85 million dollars over the next five years, thanks to the Steelers doing exactly that.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.