Three Home Run Picks for Steelers in Second Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a much-needed upgrade at running back by selecting Alabama’s Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While picking Harris solves the Steelers’ biggest need, what should the Steelers do in Round Two? There are three players that would be home runs for Pittsburgh in round two.

OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

This would almost certainly require Pittsburgh to trade up, but it would be well worth it. Jenkins is a phenomenal left tackle. Playing in an air-raid offense at Oklahoma State would make a transition into Matt Canada’s offense effortless. Pittsburgh’s next pick should be a tackle. If they can trade up for Jenkins, by all means, they should.

OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

If the Steelers stay put, Radunz is a guy that can be there for them, and they would get great value by selecting him at No. 55. North Dakota State averaged 300 yards per game in 2019, and Radunz was a big part of that, opening outside run lanes. He also kept the pocket clean for the No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance. Radunz would give the Steelers a versatile lineman who could both protect Ben Roethlisberger and open up run lanes for Najee Harris.

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

If there was a cornerback in this class that felt like a Pittsburgh Steeler, it’s Syracuse’s Ifeatu Melifonwu. He would fit incredibly well with Pittsburgh’s defense, especially their zone schemes. He has great backfield vision, and could also rotate around multiple defensive back positions. He can play in the slot, he can play deep, and he can play outside. Pittsburgh needs help at cornerback, and Melifonwu would give them instant production.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.