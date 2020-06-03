James Conner's Mindset, Work Ethic, Beliefs, Bring Confidence in Steelers' Comeback

PITTSBURGH -- After back-to-back seasons of missing the postseason, questions regarding Ben Roethlisberger's health, and skepticism about whether or not James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster are worth another contract, no team in the AFC may be as big of a question mark on the outside than the Steelers.

National media has made them out to be finished and on the rebuild. Their defense seems to be the only piece of the puzzle that is solid. Before anyone plays a game in 2020, people are already writing off Pittsburgh for Super Bowl LV.

Not the Steelers.

Speaking with James Conner on a conference call, you got the sense this team has the confidence they're going to prove a lot of people wrong.

From the return of Roethlisberger to contract years for two of the biggest names, instead of using them as reasons to doubt, the players are using them as reasons to believe.

“You have to prove it day-in and day-out,” Conner said. “We’re getting evaluated every day. I threw last year behind me. There’s nothing I can do to get last year back. I’m working every day as hard as possible to be in the best shape I can be to be the best football player I can be.

“When I step on the field this year, I’m going to give everything I have. That’s just my mindset. I’m not trying to make it bigger than it is.”

Let's start with Roethlisberger. Maybe the running backs won't feel the most significant impact from having their future Hall of Fame quarterback on the field, but they aren't sleeping on the fact he'll be there.

Conner was featured in Roethlisberger's beard trimming video, where he highlighted throwing with his teammates for the first time since reconstructive surgery on his elbow. The video ended with Smith-Schuster saying, "He's back. Stay tuned," and that's precisely how Conner feels as well.

"Just having him back there, we know what he is, it's no secret," he said. "I know what type of person he is, his ethic, and how he loves the game, so for him to be back out there, we're excited for it. He looks good, he looks strong, looks determined, motivated, and everything. We're excited; we're looking forward to it."

And even if Mason Rudolph has to step back in as the team's starter - baring the inevitable re-injury many have already put on Roethlisberger - Conner feels this team is going to be fine.

"I know Mason has a great work ethic," said Conner. "He wants to learn; he's anxious to learn. I see the way Mason works, so I'm confident in Mason."

Then, there's the contract year. Conner is entering his fourth year in the NFL and has proven that he's capable of Pro Bowl seasons.

Right now, he's more worried about the season than what comes after it. Working on his next deal will happen, but only once he's returned to the contributor he was in before 2019.

"That's the game. I want to do and give a lot more to this organization," Conner said. "I trust the Lord's timing, so I'm not concerned about the extension. I know I got another year left on my contract. I'm giving it everything I got for one more year, and we'll see what happens after that. But I'm just going to ball out, play football, and play to the best of my ability."

Conner has used this offseason to prepare himself for the comeback. Last season, he played in only ten games while dealing with a shoulder injury and accumulated just 464 yards and four touchdowns.

Throughout the spring, Conner and Smith-Schuster's constant workouts have surfaced throughout the internet. Joking that the mega back picture he posted was simply the angle, Conner said he's spending most of his time in quarantine putting in work on his body and mind.

"I was playing it smart and was healing up, but this quarantine honestly, really when the quarantine started, I made a decision to every day to really try to get better and really take advantage of this downtime that we have," Conner said.

Conner said he's working out roughly six days a week. He's also focused on finding an even deeper connection with God and looking to improve his mental health while doing so.

"I'm getting closer with God," he said. "Over time, my relationship has just grown and grown every day. He's constantly showing me things and giving my answers to life's questions kind of. That's been a beautiful thing. I pray to him all the time, asking to control my mindset and help me stay positive and guide my thoughts and put me into action to maybe when I don't want to do things, or whatever it may be. I think you have a great relationship with God, and he'll take care of every aspect - mental, physical."

Conner expects big things for the Steelers this year. If he's only got one more season in a black and yellow uniform, his goal is to make it count.

That might be winning a Super Bowl or earning another contract to stay in Pittsburgh. Either way, he's taking everything as it comes and directing his mind to focus on each task as it comes.

"My goal is to win," Conner said. "I have the opportunity to do that, to go into training camp with this year's team - it's a special team that we got, got some pieces that were out last year that are coming back healthy. So, I'm just truly excited about the opportunity to win. I'm not playing for a contract. I'm not playing not to get hurt. We're playing to win. Simple and plain, that's all it's about. I have visions of us and me being a part of Super Bowl number seven for this organization."

