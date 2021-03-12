5 Best Landing Spots for James Conner in Free Agency

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is on his way to the open market, with these five teams as his best fit.

PITTSBURGH -- James Conner will be one of many Pittsburgh Steelers players to hit the open market in free agency this season. Unlike names such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bud Dupree, Conner could be looking at a smaller role with whatever team he lands on next.

It's not the ideal situation for the running back, but a much-needed change could set his career back on track after two slow seasons. Where does he land next? These five teams seem like the best fit.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Running behind James Robinson is perfect. The Jaguars need a compliment back and Conner might be as good as they get right now. A downhill runner who can catch the ball out of the backfield and has veteran leadership. Jacksonville would love to add someone of his demeanor to their backfield to work with their young star.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have two pretty good running backs already on the roster, but adding a veteran to help the workload seems like a solid move. Conner would allow Miami to avoid drafting a running back in April and have a three-headed monster that can work with their growing offense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders is a stud, but adding Conner makes him better. Sanders hasn't really had that dominant backup to take some of the reps away from him. Conner allows the Eagles to develop a backfield group with two young and talented runners that would probably mesh well together.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons don't look to have much of anything going for them at running back, so it's time to start adding depth. Conner isn't taking over as the starter, but he'll work alongside Ito Smith and Todd Gurley and give them options throughout the season.

Cincinnati Bengals

No one wants to hear this, but the Bengals would be making a move in the right direction by adding Conner. Joe Mixon and Gio Bernard work great together, but in a developing offense, you can never have too many solid runners. All Conner does is take more pressure off Joe Burrow and gives the Cincy run game some added emphasis.

