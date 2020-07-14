Myles Garrett Contract Opens Steelers' Eyes to Future With T.J. Watt

Well, the precedent has been set. The Steelers have more contracts to worry about than T.J. Watt's, so they're waiting. Meanwhile, the Browns just walked into the room and handed Myles Garrett a contract twice as big as any Pittsburgh defender - ever.

According to Ian Rapoport, Cleveland is closing in on a 5-year, $125 million contract extension, with $100 million in total guarantees and $50 million at the signing. Watt, who came 29 picks after Garrett in 2017, has out-performed him in every major statistical category.

The Steelers' largest contract for a defensive player, in the history of their franchise, is only $61.5 million over six years to LaMarr Woodley in 2011. Since then, Lawrence Timmons, Cameron Heyward, and Stephon Tuitt have signed new deals but haven't surpassed that $61.5 million mark.

If we're realistic, Watt will double this number, whether in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. Whenever he signs his next deal, the 25-year-old edge rusher will sit close, if not higher, than Garrett's salary.

Before they even prepare for a Watt contract that will break barriers for them financially, the Steelers need to decide on Bud Dupree, Cameron Heyward, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and James Conner. Oh, and others like Mike Hilton, Matt Feiler, Zach Banner, and Cameron Sutton.

In May, AllSteelers' Donnie Druin predicted Watt's contract could look something close to $115 million over five years. $46 million guaranteed and $23 million on average per year.

That can still be a reasonable contract that would make him - now - the third-highest edge rusher in the NFL. Garrett's guaranteed is likely going to push the demand for Watt's. Therefore, it could be more like $60 million guaranteed. Not a number the Steelers' will be excited about.

The Bears and Browns have put a market price on top-tier quarterback chasers. They've made the statement that there is no ceiling for someone who can effectively rush the passer, and T.J. Watt does it better than almost anyone.

A new deal will force the Steelers to choose between a younger, smaller group to grow from, or trying to keep most of the squad they have now together. The answer is unfortunate but easy; to build on Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Devin Bush, and Steven Nelson.

It'll mean the end for players like Dupree and Hilton, and possibly Heyward. It's going to cause a restructure in Ben Roethlisberger's contract and put someone new in the driver seat at running back or wide receiver - or both.

Signing Watt to a much larger deal than this team is used to isn't going to dismantle the team, but it will lead to cuts. For most, Pittsburgh is in a good position to replace pieces they'll need to let walk.

Sutton's value won't be nearly as high as Hilton's, and therefore they can give him a more substantial role with a new contract. If Alex Highsmith turns into anything positive, he appears capable of stepping into Dupree's position. The Steelers drafted Chase Claypool to be a possible replacement for Smith-Schuster. Conner will enter a running back free agent group that is loaded to the max, which will downplay the market and open the possibility of Conner returning for a cheaper deal or finding someone else.

There's been talk of a potential extension for Garrett. We all somewhat knew the Browns would be the first to put a price tag on the 2017 edge rusher class. But now that it's here, we finally get a real understanding of what the Steelers' future looks like.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.