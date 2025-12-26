Steelers Reveal T.J. Watt's Status for Browns Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their final preparations for a huge Week 17 matchup. Traveling to Cleveland to take on their rivals, the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers could exit this matchup as the AFC North division champions.

One huge question plaguing the Steelers is when will their star defender return to the lineup? Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is making his way back from a partially collapsed lung. He took a huge step during their Week 17 preparation, returning to the field in a limited fashion.

Despite the progress he's making, he'll have to wait for his return. The star linebacker is listed as out in the latest injury report.

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers are playing the waiting game with Watt, and the outcome could be drastically different over the next two weeks. With Watt in the lineup, the team will have both of its top pass rushers. It's been an injury-riddled season for the trio of outside linebackers in Pittsburgh, with Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig also missing games at different points of the year.

If Watt can't go, their depth will be tested once again. The hope is that they will receive another top-notch performance from their rookie defender, Jack Sawyer.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Sawyer's Next Shot

Sawyer made the first start of his NFL career against the Detroit Lions, and he looked like he a seasoned veteran. Going up against a fantastic left tackle, Sawyer was a pest in the running game and made life difficult for the Lions quarterback.

If Watt can't play against the Browns, it's the chance for Sawyer to take the next step. One performance was impressive, but two in a row would show that he is on the path to being the next starter in Pittsburgh.

Watt's Progress

Regardless of his status, Watt's progress has been medically impressive. It's been less than a month since the incident that caused the injury to his lung, and he's already back on the practice field for multiple days in a row.

The Steelers are once again seeing how determined Watt is. His efforts and actions set the tone for the entire locker room, and even as he makes a return from a severe injury, he's still leading the team in their quest for a Super Bowl.

